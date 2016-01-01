|
NEWS from Around the Lakota Nation
Anpetu Was'te! Thanks for listening to the voice of the Lakota Nation. We really appreciate your support. Living on the Pine Ridge reservation is not an easy task, and running a radio station that provides information on all kinds of important topics is a very complicated process. It takes money to keep our doors open but the end result is worth it. KILI Radio provides a voice to the Lakota Nation that is sorely needed. Information about health, education, and our culture that would not be found any other place is the reason we keep on keepin' on. Your donations help make this possible. Mitakuye Oyasin!